Memphis-based company provides tests that could help end pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 antibody test is currently the best tool medical professionals have to battle coronavirus, and one Memphis-based lab just began running thousands of tests per day.

Emerging as a key tool in the war against COVID-19, antibody testing breaks down human blood compounds and can reveal if an individual has already had the virus, even if they never know it. That information that would allow them to move forward, possibly with immunity.

“You’ve had this infection before, and you’re not going to get it again, or you’re less likely to get it again,” Dr. Manoj Jain, infectious disease expert at Baptist Hospital, said.

American Esoteric Laboratories (AEL) in Northeast Memphis is at the head of the antibody testing movement, and they began testing this week.

“They’ve got a pretty significant footprint and ability to do a lot of testing,” said Memphis City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren, who’s on the local COVID-19 task force. “When people were getting behind, they took tests and helped catch the community up at one point.”

With the capabilities for large volumes of tests and access to advanced equipment, it could play a large part in saving lives across the Mid-South.

“AEL can do over 2,000 tests per day,” Dr. Jain said. “We’re getting tested, my colleagues, my partners, I’m telling them to get tested, the doctors that are on the front lines.”

AEL is already getting results for medical professionals and essential workers, and blood that tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies can be used to help treat those struggling with the virus. As the number of antibody carriers grows, so could the quality of treatment.

The medical experts said testing will need to increase and be widely accessible before Mid-Southerners can safely return to business as usual.

“Part of making us safe in this new environment is the ability to frequently test and to test people that are asymptomatic,” Dr. Warren said.

“For the antibody testing, we don’t know how many, but a lot because that will help people know what their risk factor is,” Dr. Jain said.

Antibody testing could give Memphians a clean bill of health and get them back to work.

The results could also give health officials a more accurate idea of the actual infection and mortality rate, which could be vital in making decisions about how to proceed.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are interested in getting the COVID-19 antibody test.