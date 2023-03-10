Bakery owner, Rachel Mullen, competed on the Food Network show Spring Baking Championship: Easter.

According to the Food Network, eight Easter-obsessed bakers try to claim the throne for a chance to be crowned champion and walk away with the cash prize and the coveted Golden Easter Egg.

“I’m so glad I was able to represent the city. I was born and raised here and I hopefully did Memphis proud,” said Mullen.

If you’ve driven down Main Street, you can’t miss Primas.

Primas means cousins in Spanish and that’s what Rachel and Angelique (Gonzalez) Sloan are,

cousins and co-owners.

“My cousin was opening her boutique online and she said ‘hey, what do you think about opening a space together?’ and we’re like ‘we can do this,'” said Mullen.

Rachel has taken her talents from the Bluff City to the Big Apple

“(It’s) surreal to be able to be recognized by the Food Network. Just for them to think I’m good enough was just amazing,” said Mullen.

Spring Baking Championship: Easter aired on Monday, March 6th.

“They’re like ‘hey, you made the show. Here is a one-way ticket to New York. You don’t know really know a whole lot about the challenges or what the kitchen is going to be like,” said Mullen.

Meanwhile, in her kitchen here in Memphis, we still get to enjoy her treats. She said she hasn’t gone Hollywood.

“I’m going to add menu items (from the show) into my Easter menu. I’m really excited,” said Mullen.”