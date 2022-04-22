MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in years, the Memphis International Car Show is back at the Renasant Convention Center.

The show kicks off Friday, giving you a chance to see hundreds of new vehicles up close and in-person.

The best part of all is it’s all free.

Hundreds of brand new cars and trucks from several different manufacturers will be on display.

With gas prices hovering around $4, you can bet that a lot of people will be looking at electric and hybrid vehicles to save money on fuel.

Ford is one of the companies showing off it’s EV lineup. You can take a ride in the Mustang Mach-e or check out the all-new electric F-150 pickup. Of course, Ford will soon be building those trucks and batteries at a massive new plant in Haywood County.

Experts from each car company will be present to answer questions.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. all weekend.