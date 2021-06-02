Memphis auto sale employees accused of pulling weapons, threatening individuals following a dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three auto sales employees were arrested after being accused of pulling weapons and threatening to harm several people following a dispute on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Gaston Auto Sales at 2020 Airways Boulevard.

According to police, there was an undisclosed dispute between at least one customer, and Timothy Gaston, David Brannan and Darry Atkins, that led to the three men pulling out guns and threatening harm.

A total of seven people were inside the business at the time and all of the victims stated they were scared the three men would shoot them.

A subsequent search of the auto dealership uncovered a total of eight guns on the premises. All three men were arrested with two, Brannan and Gaston, refusing to speak with police. Atkins reportedly admitted to being armed along with Gaston.

All three suspects were charged with aggravated assault. Gaston was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.