Memphis author Eric Jerome Dickey dies at 59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian and New York Times Best-Selling author Eric Jerome Dickey has died of cancer. He was 59.

Members of the family confirmed the news on social media.

Dickey was born and raised in Memphis and attended the University of Memphis before publishing his first short story “Thirteen” in 1994. Since then, he wrote dozens of books including “Chasing Destiny,” “Liar’s Game,” “Thieves’ Paradise,” “Waking with Enemies,” and “Pleasure,” making the The New York Times bestseller list.

He was also honored with the NAACP Image Award, named the Best Contemporary Fiction and Author of the Year (Male) at the African American Literary Award Show in 2006 and named Storyteller of the Year at the ESSENCE Literary Awards.

His work has been featured in publications such as Essence, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.

In 2013, Dickey was interviewed on WREG’s Live At 9. Watch that interview here.