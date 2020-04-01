Memphis artist dies after contracting COVID-19, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis artist has died from complications of COVID-19, his family said.

Dan Spector, a Cooper-Young resident and longtime owner of Archicast studio on Broad, died Tuesday, his sister Rachel Spector Peak announced. An online funeral service was held Wednesday morning.

Family said Spector was on a ventilator after being diagnosed with the illness just days ago.

Spector’s last post on Facebook, sent just before noon on March 25, read, “Don’t know if I can send.. I checked into Methodist Central and getting tested for whatever I got.”

Spector’s diagnosis has not officially been confirmed by officials. Shelby County health officials list three deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Spector specialized in creating cast reproductions of architectural details and sculptures. He also volunteered with Memphis In May, Cooper-Young Community Association, Memphis Heritage and other organizations.

“When this happens to someone you know, it puts this whole new reality into perspective,” said Carl Moore, a friend of Spector and WREG graphic artist.

“Dan was a fixture in the Art Community. He went to most of the art shows in the city and everyone knew him. He attended most of my opening receptions and always gave me his honest opinion. He will truly be missed in the Memphis Art Scene by his long time friends and fellow artists,” Moore said.