It’s finally Friday – are you ready for the weekend?

There is a lot going on all around the Mid-South for you and your family to enjoy, from festivals, Halloween events and more.

Tonight is the Southwest Twin Fall Festival at the former Southwest Twin drive-in on South Third Street from 5 until 9 p.m.. There will be face painting, food trucks, a community expo, Halloween-themed story time and more. Disney’s new ‘Little Mermaid’ will play at 7.

Tonight is also the 5th annual Memphis Tequila Festival for those 21 or over, from 6:30 to 9:30 at the FedEx event center at Shelby Farms. Tickets range from $45 to $55. This event is to support Volunteer Memphis.

Saturday is the Edge Motorfest at the Edge Motor Museum on Marshall Avenuefrom 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s $20 to enter a car but free to walk around and check them all out. More than 150 cars will be competing for awards. There will also be live music, food trucks and door prizes.

In Southaven Saturday night, you can see Willie Nelson, the Avett Brothers and more at the Outlaw Music Festival at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available for as low as $20.

Sunday is the 2023 Making Strides of Memphis fundraising walk at Tom Lee Park. You can register now on the organization’s website.