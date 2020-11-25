Memphis-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings from health officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today is the busiest day of the week with Saturday projecting to be fairly hectic as well.



We spoke with people that were about to get on planes, and people that were waiting on loved ones to land – they all had a pretty similar message.

Families are aware of the COVID-19 dangers, and they would not travel unless it was absolutely necessary, but for many people, getting to see loved ones and upholding family tradition was worth the risk.

“We just thought, it’s gonna be okay for our family. That’ll remain to be seen if it actually turns out that way, well we made that decision for ourselves and it was worth the risk for us,” Tracey Young, a traveler, said.