Memphis Area Transit Authority is Hiring!

Sponsored by: Memphis Area Transit Authority

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Job Title: Fixed Route Operator

Department: Bus Operations

Reports to: Director of Transit Operations

Hourly Salary: $14.14 per hour during training; $18.54 per hour after training

Closing Date for Accepting Applications: Until Filled

In order to be considered for this position, applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a Class A or B with (“P” endorsement) Commercial Driver’s License.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate one of several different coaches or vans in a safe, courteous, and reliable manner on a designated route within a defined time schedule. Direct and assist passengers in a safe and orderly fashion in loading and unloading. Provide assistance to passengers with disabilities and the elderly as required including operating platform wheelchair lifts. Operate and communicate two-way radio system as regulated by the FCC. Notify central dispatch of deviations, overload, accidents, or passenger incidents. Notify central dispatch of passengers’ medical or behavioral problems and vehicle mechanical or electrical trouble. Responsible for the collection of appropriate fares. Distribute and collect transfers, tickets and coupons. Operate on-board computer for fare box. Dispense information to passengers as requested. Advise passengers of rules and regulations when necessary. Complete and submit written reports concerning passenger incidents.

Other Job Functions:

Provide information concerning routes, fares, schedules and transfer points. Secure and turn in articles found in vehicle. Assume additional responsibilities as required.

MINIMUM ACCEPTABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: High school diploma or GED required.

Other: Must be able to read, write, and speak English; perform basic mathematical procedures. Must possess a valid driver’s license and have had no suspensions or revocations during the last five years; must have the ability to secure and maintain a Class A or B (“P” endorsement) Commercial Driver’s License. Must successfully pass a computerized test and be able to write legibly in the preparation of trouble cards, accident reports, etc. Must possess basic knowledge of MATA transfer locations and other MATA services, routes and fare structures. Must be able to communicate effectively with the public required to include ability to serve the needs of the disabled and the elderly. Must be able to comprehend written and oral directions, bulletins, routes, fares, etc.

Environment: As driving a vehicle is the primary duty in this position, extensive periods of sitting are required. Requires ability to withstand exposure to weather conditions, dust, engine fumes and extreme noise levels. Requires ability to perform hand-over-hand method of steering vehicles and be able to grip a steering wheel; flexibility of arms is required to safely maneuver all types of coaches and vans. May be required to lift or push 50 lbs.; overhead reaching. In the normal course of the day, may be required to push or pull passengers in wheelchairs.

The above description is intended to describe the general content, identify the essential functions, and set forth the requirements for the performance of this job. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of duties, responsibilities or requirements.

MTM IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY M/F/D/V/ EMPLOYER AND PROMOTES A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

$3000 HIRING BONUS for New CDL Drivers! Through June 30, 2021, MTM is offering a total bonus of $3000 for joining our team of professional bus operators! Through June 30, 2021, MTM is offering a total bonus of $3000 for joining our team of professional bus operators! -THE 1ST INSTALLMENT OF $500 WILL BE PAID 120 CALENDAR DAYS FROM DATE OF HIRE. -THE 2ND INSTALLMENT OF $1000 WILL BE PAID 240 CALENDAR DAYS FROM DATE OF HIRE. -THE 3RD INSTALLMENT OF $1500 WILL BE PAID 365 CALENDAR DAYS FROM DATE OF HIRE. -In order to be eligible for this bonus, you must have your CDL with a “P” endorsement at the time you apply for an operator position. -You must be actively working at the time each bonus installment is scheduled to be paid. -If you terminate employment within your first year, you will be required to pay back the first installment and you forfeit the right to any further payments. -Payments are subject to applicable tax withholdings and deductions.

Click here to apply.