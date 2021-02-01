Memphis-area residents growing frustrated with recent rash of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of car-break ins and thefts from neighborhoods and business parking lots is leaving seemingly no one exempt.

One woman was targeted while pumping gas this weekend. The victim’s husband says it’s part of a growing concern for people who live in East Memphis.

“It’s just terrible that you have to live this way,” the victim’s husband, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, said. “My wife had her purse stolen on Saturday from the Kroger gas station on Poplar and Kirby.”

He said he is thankful his wife wasn’t hurt during the ordeal. Additionally, he said he is concerned about the peace of mind lost when something like this happens.

He’s not alone as thieves have been busy lately targeting homes, business parking lots, and even fire stations across the city. People who live in East Memphis say they’re starting to notice a similar trend there.

“They’re pretty brave, pretty bold,” the man said. “They want the guns because a lot of people in this area of town are carrying guns in their car because they know this is happening.”

Memphis public safety data shows that just in the last month, officers have responded to nearly 40 incidents along the busy stretch of Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway where his wife had her purse taken.

A closer look at incident reports show more than half of those were either stolen cars or car break-ins at or near several businesses and shopping plazas.

“It’s not only Memphis. Our nieces are in Atlanta. It’s happening in Atlanta. They’re doing the same thing up there,” the man said.

The man said he would like to see something being done to combat these crimes.

“I want to see active security at these places. Not a guy in a pickup truck sitting in his truck. You almost have to have people standing out there like you see at the airport,” the man said.

Kroger said in a statement the company is trying to fight the recent crimes:

“The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We have added additional security personnel and cameras at our fuel centers to combat the recent increase in car jackings and purse snatchings in the Mid-South. We are working with local law enforcement in every way possible to help capture those responsible. We encourage Mid-South residents to remove their keys and lock their doors when pumping fuel at any fuel center in the area. Please also hide your belongings including purses and anything of value from eyesight.”

Police are working to obtain surveillance video of some of these incidents. If you know anything call crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.