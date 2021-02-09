Tips to get your home ready for the frigid temperatures on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Mid-South bracing for frigid temperatures over the next week, we found affordable ways to keep you and your home safe.

Freezing temperatures can be dangerous, but experts say there are other issues ike more house fires and traffic accidents when winter weather hits.

When the temperature gets below freezing, people’s first instinct is to stay warm inside, but the Memphis Fire Department says the coldest time of the year is one of the most dangerous for house fires.

“Indoor activity increases (and) you’re using more (electronic) devices,” said Lt. Wayne Cooke, of the Memphis Fire Department.

The fire department does NOT recommend space heaters or using ovens for heating. It does recommend making sure all heating units are properly cleaned and prepared.

“We have some cold days ahead of us. Go ahead and change those filters, make sure your heating units including fireplaces are clean and free of debris,” Cooke said.

There’s plenty of affordable ways to get your home ready for the cold weather. One of the simplest ways to avoid disaster at home is to leave your faucets running gently, to avoid your pipes freezing and bursting.

Experts also recommend changing batteries on thermostats using towels or blankets to insulate doors and window and detaching water hoses from the home.

In addition to warning from Memphis Fire, MLGW said their crews are on standby, ready for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

“We’ve been doing this for many years. So we basically have an idea of how to man up for these storms,” Gale Jones-Carson, the MLGW VP Of Community and External Affairs, said.

Jones-Carson added, “If they see lines down, stay away from them, don’t touch them. If their pipes or water heaters burst, we do consider that an emergency situation, so do call us.”

It’s also always safer to stay off possibly slick roads, but if you have to leave the house, there are ways to stay safe.

“Drive very smoothly, very gently. No hard acceleration, no hard braking,” Ty Blaker, an instructor Maxwell Driving School, said. “You want to drive slower to your destination, you don’t want to be in a hurry, you just want to take your time.”

Also remember to check in on any older loved ones. They can be most at-risk when the temperatures get this cold.