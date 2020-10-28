Memphis Area Legal Services hosting virtual fundraising dinner Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services, which provides civil legal aid to lower-income people in the community, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a virtual dining fundraising event Friday, Oct. 29.

NAPA Café will provide the curated three course meal, which will include wine pairings by the glass. Individual dinners are $120. Dinners for two, which includes a bottle of wine, are $300.

Diners will pick up their meal, then join the virtual gathering from the comfort and safety of their homes. Tickets may be purchased by clicking on the fundraising tab on MALS website, www.malsi.org.

WREG News Channel 3 is a sponsor of the event.