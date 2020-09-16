Memphis-area landlords sue Trump administration over eviction ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of local landlords is suing the Trump administration over its order protecting tenants from eviction.

The landlords own more than 5,000 rental units in the area, and they say the government’s eviction ban violates the Constitution.

Washington has been protecting families from eviction since March and a new order from the CDC has evictions on hold until the end of the year.

The landlords say they’ve had to bear the financial burden of those decisions, and they’re urging a judge to overturn the ban.

The case names Attorney General William Barr, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and other members of the Trump team as defendants.