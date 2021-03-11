Memphis announces online tool to track internal investigations on police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says it’s being more transparent with internal investigations of police officers with a new online tool released Thursday.

The collection of reports includes information like excessive force allegations, firearms discharges and disciplinary actions against officers. The city says it provides “easy access to information and inspire confidence in the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

The dashboard can be found at https://reimagine.memphistn.gov/isb-dashboard/

Annual reports from the Inspectional Services Bureau, which investigates police complaints, and information on some individual cases is available. The most recent data is from 2019. The city said it will be updated quarterly.

In 2019, according to an MPD report, the ISB reviewed 656 complaints, and reported 428 total disciplinary actions.