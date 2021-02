MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services issued an urgent plea for help as temperatures plummet.

With temperatures falling, the agency said it’s experincing high call volume from citizens reporting animals left out in the cold which leads to an increase in intake.

MAS needs those interested in adopting or fostering an animal to come forward so they can make room for every animal in need.

Temps are dropping to dangerously low levels in the Memphis area! To report owned dogs left outside w/no shelter, or stray dogs exposed to the elements, call 545-COPS. We are working the high volume of calls as quickly as we can to help pets in need. pic.twitter.com/JB7GJ7l22P — AdoptMAS (@AdoptMas) February 9, 2021

