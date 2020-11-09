Memphis animal shelter takes in 35 dogs found at Parkway Village home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is looking for adopters and foster families after they took in 35 dogs from a Parkway Village house Saturday.

MAS said they initially responded to a report of a dog tangled up in a fence near Knight Road and Knight Arnold Road. When they traced the dog’s chain back, they say they found 34 more dogs.

The living conditions for the adults dogs “varied from legally compliant to failing to meet legal requirements,” said Katie Pemberton with MAS. “The dogs’ body conditions varied from good to poor,” she said.

The owners were out of town at the time, but Pemberton said Memphis Police were pursuing animal cruelty charges.

The Memphis Animal Shelter has about 150 dogs including these. To see dogs available for adoption, foster, and rescue, go to memphisanimalservices.com. Email mas@memphistn.gov to make an adoption or foster appointment.