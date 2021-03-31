Memphis Animal Services lowers adoption fees to get large dogs adopted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry, four-legged friend to your family now might be a perfect time and Memphis Animal Services says you could end up saving an animal’s life.

MAS has not had to euthanize any dogs for space since March of last year and wants to keep it that way. Ever since COVID intake limitations have been lifted workers have seen a sharp increase in the number of dogs coming into their facility and say it’s a constant shuffle to make sure they have open kennels.

photos courtesy MAS

“We’ve had over 35 dogs come in just since Monday. Now, back in pre-COVID times that would be no big deal because we could have 30-50 people in here on a Saturday and get a lot of dogs out but with COVID limitations all our adoptions are by appointment only. So, that means there is a limited number of guests we can have in the building.,” said Katie Pemberton with MAS.

During the pandemic, many people forced to shelter at home decided to adopt or foster a dog, clearing out animal shelters across the country. MAS said it definitely helped lower their pet populations.

MAS is asking animal lovers to step up again and adopt or foster medium and large adult dogs and has temporarily dropped its adoption fee to $20.

“We know people in Memphis want to live in a city where no animal is euthanized do to a lack of space,” said Pemberton. “We at MAS don’t want to euthanize any pet due to a lack of space. We’ve had several close calls and we are there right now. So, we really need the public’s help to adopt and foster.”

You can adopt a dog or cat for $20 through April 7. For a look at adoptable animals or to make an appointment to visit MAS just click here.