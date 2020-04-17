Memphis Animal Services creating food pantry for out-of-work pet owners who need help feeding pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s yet another problem getting worse because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet owners who have lost work or income are struggling to feed their animal companions.

“People have been calling for animal control to possibly come and take their pet, and when we call them back and say what’s the reason, they say I can’t afford food anymore—I lost my job,” Memphis Animal Services Director Alexis Pugh said.

Now MAS is stepping in to help by creating a pet food pantry where people can donate any extra food they have, as long as the bags are new and unopened.

“I mean, think about all the people who work in restaurants, bars, tattoo artists, hair-dressers; all of these people are pet owners, and they’ve lost that income,” Pugh said.

If you want to donate pet food, you can do so by dropping it off at the following locations.

(Preferred location) Memphis Animal Services: 2350 Appling City Cove

Humane Society of Memphis/Shelby County: 935 Farm Road

Germantown Animal Shelter: 7700 Southern Avenue

Any Memphis-area Hollywood Feed store

You can also contribute by going to the MAS website. If you do, click donate on the front page, and you’ll be directed to an Amazon wish list where you can simply scroll through and purchase items that’ll be shipped right to the food pantry.

Owners who need pet food from the pantry can call 901-636-1418 to make an appointment for pickup. Appointments start next week, and if you don’t have access to transportation, the food can be delivered.