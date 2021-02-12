Memphis animal rescue groups inundated with calls to get dogs out of the cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Animal rescue groups in the Memphis area are working overtime to get dogs and puppies out of the cold.

Groups like Streetdog Foundation, All 4s Rescue League and Real Good Dog Rescue are being inundated with calls from people concerned about dogs left in chains or in yards without any kind of shelter.

“We have taken in several dogs over the last few days, although we aren’t a traditional intake rescue per se. The strays are everywhere, but the conditions for owned pets in these temps are incredibly sad if the owners refuse to bring them inside,” said Blair Terry with All 4s Rescue League.

All 4s Rescue League said it is one of the only local rescues that spends the majority of its time in the field and over the last few days has been distributing doghouses, straw, and food.

Mom & pups rescued from underneath a house Friday night

Friday night, the group rescued a female dog and her six pups from under a house by the old Mid-South Coliseum.

They have also been trying to work with pet owners and have posted other recent rescues on their Facebook page.

Streetdog Foundation and Real Good Dog Rescue have also been monitoring and rescuing dogs left in the cold.

Friday morning, Real Good Dog Rescue, Memphis Fire Fighters, and other good Samaritans helped orchestrate the rescue of a mother and five pups that had been living in a pipe on Swinnea in South Memphis.

Dog, pups rescued on Swinnea

All of the rescue groups are asking animal owners to bring their pets inside during this cold snap. Temperatures in the Memphis area are expected to drop into the teens Saturday and plummet into the single digits Monday night.

Animal rescue groups are also encouraging citizens to call the Memphis Police Department’s non-emergency number if they see a dog without shelter or in trouble during these frigid temperatures.

This week, MAS put out an urgent call for foster families. MAS said due to a spike in calls from residents concerned citizens, their kennels are full. The rescue groups are also in desperate need of foster homes.

If you see a dog that needs help, call (901) 545-COPS.