Memphis Airport facilities repeatedly hit by auto burglaries, reports show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport Police are investigating 51 vehicle break-ins at facilities on their property over the last three months.

Last week, UPS employees expressed concerns about the crime after several of their cars were hit during the early moring hours. At the time, airport police could not tell us how man vehicles were broken into or what was taken.

Numbers released by the airport Monday show 20 vehicles parked at the UPS lot were broken into last Tuesday, and another 20 vandalized on the same lot in early December.

Airport officials also said nearly a dozen other vehicles at other businesses on the airport grounds were broken into between November and February. Among them were FedEx, Hertz and Signature Flight Support.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Memphis International said:

“MAPD is aware of the recent increase in these types of theft cases. Investigations are continuing and MAPD is adjusting its patrols accordingly. Most of our larger tenants have their own on-site security staff as well, and each company would be responsible for that aspect of staffing and patrolling. The Airport Authority is also encouraging additional dialogue with our tenants about future security improvements.”

UPS would not tell us what kind security they have on their lots but did release a statement:

“We understand our employees’ frustration, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities. We’ll defer further comment to the authorities responding to this matter.”

The Memphis Police Department recently released a PSA addressing the increase in vehicle break-in and car thefts across the city.

MPD said there were 6,554 thefts from vehicles in 2020 and 1,324 guns were taken from vehicles.

MPD says always lock your car doors, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle and if you must carry a firearm secure it with an in-car safe or with a gunlock.

If you have any information about the vehicle break-ins at the airport call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.