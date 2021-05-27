Memphis airport expecting 40k people to fly in, out of Bluff City this Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis airport is preparing for big crowds this weekend as people head out for the Memorial Day weekend.

Last year only 8,500 people flew during the pandemic. Airport officials expect 40,000 people to fly into and out of Memphis between Thursday and next Tuesday. That’s a 371-percent increase over the same time period last year.

Before you head to the airport, there are some things you need to know.

Baggage claim operations are now taking place in the B baggage lobby, except for those travelers flying Vacation Express, which will use the A baggage lobby.

Because of the expected traffic, the airport is encouraging people who are picking up someone to wait in the cell phone lot. It wants people who are flying out to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight.

Remember the federal government still requires masks inside airports and on planes.

Nationwide, 2.5 million Americans are expected to fly this Memorial Day weekend.Many will be seeing their friends and family for the first time in over a year.



As far as the TSA’s rule requiring liquids be 3.4 ounces or less, it’s making an exception for hand sanitizer. That bottle can be up to 12 ounces.