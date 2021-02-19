Memphis airport cancels all passenger flights due to water issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport announced all passenger flights have been canceled for Friday due to low water pressure in its terminal.

On Friday, MLGW send WREG’s Zaneta Lowe a message explaining that the water main breaks and freezing temperatures seen throughout the area have caused low water pressure problems. A spokeperson said they are in contact with the airport and are hoping to resolve the issue soon.

“This is an issue we will continue to address over the next few days and into the weekend. We are asking all MLGW customers to continue to conserve their water usage,” the company said.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn reported a lot of passengers had already made the trek to the airport for early morning flights only to be told their flight had been canceled. She said many of them were unhappy and looking for answers on when they would be able to travel.

Airport officials said in a statement that this couldn’t be avoided.

“This is a last resort for MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “A passenger airport cannot function without a safe and dependable water supply, which we do not have at this time. Our staff is committed to providing a safe, sanitary and secure operation. We hope that MLGW is able to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

The airport had been experiencing intermittent problems all week, having to close some restrooms and all of the restaurants. Then Thursday night the water levels dropped so low that it was “no longer feasible” to continue with flights.

The terminal will remain closed until water pressure has been restored, the airport said.

Low water pressure has been a problem all across the city since storms pummeled the Mid-South this week.