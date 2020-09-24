Memphis activists say man pointed gun at them during march for Breonna Taylor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local activists are looking for answers after they say a man pointed what appears to be a weapon at them during a protest Wednesday night on South Main.

L.J. Abraham said they had just finished marching down South Main in solidarity with Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old healthcare professional who was gunned down by Louisville police as they executed a no-knock search warrant at her home.

A screenshot from a video shows a man who appears to be pointing a weapon toward protesters on South Main. No one has been charged with any crime.

Abraham said things had just wrapped up when two men yelled at the group from a second-story window on South Main, causing a verbal altercation.

“At one point, he said he was coming downstairs and then said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ll be down in a minute,'” she said.

A few minutes later, she said, one of the men came down pointing what she says was a gun. She said she feared for her life.

“He pulled out a pistol,” Abraham said. “He had his hand on the trigger and he had it pointed sideways. He pointed it at me. And then he pointed it at everyone else.”

She said she notified police immediately but as of Thursday, no arrests have been made.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said police are looking into the matter, but they’re running into a few issues.

“There were some challenges with getting witnesses and victims to provide a statement,” Rallings said. “This is no different than any other investigation. We need victims and we need witnesses.”

Abraham said several of the protesters who were there that night filed a report with Memphis Police at the time of the incident.

According to the police report, six people — all labeled as victims — gave a statement.

Abraham said she still doesn’t understand why there hasn’t been action.

“It’s really disheartening that this person felt they could pull a pistol on us and nobody did anything,” she said.

On Thursday, WREG noticed a man leave the building with a suitcase. However, he quickly left once he noticed our cameras.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone who witnessed the event to come forward.