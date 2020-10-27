Memphis 6-year-old goes viral with ‘YouCanBeABCs’ rap video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 6-year-old from Memphis has become a viral sensation online, landing an appearance on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.

A two-minute video by Robert White rapping the ABCs to show kids what careers they can have when they grow up is bringing smiles to people all over. It was posted to Facebook on Saturday and by Tuesday, had 6.9 million views.

You can be a C, computer software developer, for programs, software and files. You can be a D. You can be a dentist, because everybody loves to smile …” Robert raps in the video.

His father, Bobby White, who beat boxes in the background, says he and his son co-wrote the song and Robert learned it by practicing it in the car.

In case you’re wondering what he wants to be, Robert says his career choice is architect, “Because I like building.”

He already has a pretty good idea of what he wants to build.

“I want to build stores and skyscrapers. I want to build a lot of things,” Robert said.

But for now he’ll enjoy trips to his favorite building in the city — Smoothie King.

His mother, Stephanie Nerissa White, says the clip is just a small glimpse into his larger-than-life personality.

“Robert is extremely fun and funny,” she said. “He loves to tell jokes. He loves to jump around and he’s extremely, extremely outgoing.”

During a time when more children are home looking for ways to express themselves, and parents are taking on the role of educator, the family hopes this inspires others to achieve and soar to the highest of heights.

“It’s a genius in so many of these kids,” Bobby White said. “It’s just about tapping into it.”