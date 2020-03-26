Memphians take advantage of clear, warm weather while social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle against the potentially deadly coronavirus is in full-swing, as those living in the Mid-South are asked to only leave their homes unless it's essential.

Memphians clearly decided experiencing the sunshine was essential.

"I love the air, just wanted to get out," Shereatha Jones said. "Be safe, still, stay away from people."

Jones said she used the nice weather to go on a walk. She said nothing was keeping her inside.

"The fresh air does everybody good," she said.

Henry and Lynne Turley said the same thing.

"We're not going to miss this opportunity."

The couple in their late 70s have pre-existing conditions.

"So we've really been careful."

"Two of my friends have been identified with it today, so I mean it's for real, and it's here, and it's scary."

Health experts have been pushing the message of social distancing: keep at least six feet of space between you and other people. No one wants to see a repeat of what we saw last week, as beaches in Florida were packed with spring breakers blatantly ignoring health recommendations.

For the most part, besides some staggered groups, it appeared families and couples kept their distance from strangers at Shelby Farms and Tom Lee Park.

Metal bars now cover the basketball hoops at Tom Lee Park, preventing anyone from playing a pickup game. But some companies are actually doing what they can in the crisis to get you outside and perhaps ease some anxiety.

Explore Bike Share is offering riders their first hour for free. They're saying BYOW: Bring Your Own Wipes, so you can cleanly and safely enjoy your ride.