Memphians still searching for paper products amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hunt for toilet paper got so intense that some Ballet Memphis dancers made a video about it.

But shoppers are now reporting a little more luck finding paper goods after the coronavirus caused a shortage nationally.

“It’s like a scavenger hunt these days,” Jerred Price said. “You go into one store, and shelves are empty, then another one and truck just gets there, and it’s like a smorgasbord. Everybody’s happy.”

In fact, Rob Ikard with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association said store managers see the same types of variations in shipments.

“The retailers I’ve spoken with say they order the standard number, and it’s hit or miss when it will come in and how much,” Ikard said. “They’re not getting 100 percent, but they’re getting more than they were four weeks ago.”

Ikard said that’s because manufacturers have adjusted to making residential products instead of commercial and making smaller packs that can sell to more people. But there are still challenges; toilet paper is light, but it takes up a lot of space.

“It takes several truckloads to get good density to the warehouses,” Ikard said.

He said your best bet is to get to know your store’s schedule when they get new shipments.