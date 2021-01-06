Memphians rally for President Trump, call for changes to the election process

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large rally was held near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended in East Memphis Wednesday as some residents called for legislators to support President Donald Trump and make changes to the election process.

WREG’s Peter Fleischer spoke with several of the people involved who said they are concerend about voter fraud.

They also called for integrity at the local level saying they’re unhappy with how Shelby County elected officials have approached election issues and COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“This voter fraud has been going on for years of course, but this year things have gotten out of hand. And it’s gotten worse. It’s more obvious. The American people: it’s time to stand up,” said rally organizer Charlotte Bergmann.

Organizers said now – after Georgia’s senate runoff- is the perfect time to speak up and they wanted to make sure their voices were heard while President Donald Trump is still in office.

WREG will have more on the rally on News Channel 3 at 5 p.m.