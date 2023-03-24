MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ll have to wait until tomorrow for the nice weather because right now, it’s pretty much anything but sunny.

At last check, MLGW says thousands of people were without power, but people we spoke with were preparing early for the worst and hoping for the best.

And as we were sitting in the newsroom waiting—the skies opened up and Mother Nature has been at it full force-for most of the evening. People we spoke with made sure to prepare early.

“To prepare for the bad weather, get emergency water and all that stuff inside the house incase the power goes out, and make sure you keep your umbrella handy,” Paul Giovanni, a Memphian said.

Tonight’s storm flooded roadways, lit up the sky, and winds swept across the area. We don’t know yet what damage they’ll do this time, but we’ve seen in the past just how bad it can get.

With the wind, often comes outages.

“Right now, I’m getting gas because I was on empty and I don’t want to be stuck with no gas. We have a backup generator at the house. And we’re hoping it works, because every time you kick the grass around here, the lights go off,” Giovanni said.

For others, it’s not so much about tonight’s impact—but instead the aftermath. Paul Giovanni works as a landscaper—so this weather can make or break business for the week.

“Depending on how much rainfall and how many inches or whatever that we get, you can usually go out on a light day and go back to work the same day if it quits raining immediately. But when you get all that heavy stuff in that’s long lasting, you can pretty much scratch your next day out,” Giovanni said.

There’s not much you can do about the rainfall. So, you might as well make the most of it, like Sonny Johns. He won’t let the storm rain on his parade.

“It’s gonna happen. Might as well just enjoy it, get the candles out, crack open a beer, it’s Friday still. Doesn’t stop it from being Friday,” Johns said.

MLGW assures us crews are crews working around the clock—to make sure any outages are restored quickly so we can get back to life as usual.