Memphians loading up on groceries and supplies to prepare for icy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Stores in Memphis have been busy as people prepare to ride out icy weather. Shoppers at the Cash Saver on Madison Wednesday were stocking up on groceries as temperatures continued to drop.

“I think everybody here is pretty much aware of what might happen,” shopper Carl Schaffer said.

WREG’s weather experts warn of icy conditions that could lead to power outages and make travel dangerous.

“So, this is an opportunity for me to get some things that I might need for the next few days,” Schaffer said.

That’s exactly what Dinise Stewart, a mother of four, told WREG as she showed us the contents of her loaded shopping cart.

“Ramen noodles, hot dogs, smoked sausages,” Stewart said, “You got to be prepared. You got to be prepared because you never know. You don’t want to have to come out in the ice and it’s real bad and you don’t have anything.”

Shoppers were also at Home Depot on Madison Wednesday buying items like faucet covers. A shopper who goes by Mike told us he bought four faucet covers. He also told us everything else he needed was already at home.

“Yeah, we’ve got a couple of spare heaters,” he said, “I do have a generator.”

He claims he learned his lesson when he was caught off guard during the infamous ice storm of 1994.

Steven Richmond told us he was buying something for his dog.

“I’m going to put this lamp in their dog house and I got a light to add some heat because it’s already closed in,” he said, “Hopefully, (the bad weather) will be in and out of here pretty quick.”

The Ice Storm Warning lasts until noon Thursday.