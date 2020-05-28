Union Avenue shut down as Memphians demonstrate for George Floyd at police precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of frustrated Memphians demonstrated Wednesday in support of justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained on the ground by Minnesota police while saying he couldn’t breathe.

The protest in Memphis was in front of the Midtown police precinct, and police shut down a portion of Union Avenue during the protest.

It started around 7:30 p.m. when 20-30 people began a silent protest in reaction to the death of Floyd. They were lined up along Union until a small group of counter-protesters showed up across the street.

The night became contentious with both sides yelling at each other as tensions rose. Police stepped in, shutting down Union and allowing both sides to protest without coming in contact with the other.

President Donald Trump called for an expedited investigation into Floyd’s death. In wake of the video of Floyd’s arrest surfacing on social media, many people have called for the arrest of the officers involved.

The four Minneapolis police officers involved have been fired from the department.

George Floyd 4 Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man