Memphians adjust to life under stay-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the new reality in Memphis: a declaration from the Mayor ordered everyone to stay home as the coronavirus spreads.

The restrictions, however, have exceptions. You can leave to do essential things like grocery shopping, and you can go outside to exercise. If you do, you’re supposed to keep your distance from others.

That’s what Joel Gray did as he ran at Tom Lee Park on Tuesday evening. He did so to take his mind off the pandemic.

“It just kind of gives you a way to relax, kind of get out of the hustle-and-bustle of everybody panicking,” Gray said.

While most of the city is bare, grocery stores are still packed. They’ll remain open during this time of restriction, but a lot of people are stocking up now as they prepare to stay inside as much as possible.

Annette Strickland loaded up at Cash Saver on Madison Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

“Bread, cooking oil, vegetables and meats, some of everything,” she said.

Donald Tuggle did the same.

“I'm stacking up, me and my partner, I got three things of water,” he said. “I'm trying to get everything I need to last me at least 10 days. Man, it's been real difficult because I'm such a people person. So not being able to associate with my co-workers and my friends like I normally do, it's kind of hard.”

And it's really hard for non-essential businesses ordered to close for the next two weeks.

These are places like gyms, movie theaters and barbershops like Upscale Kutz in Midtown, where customers rushed in for last-minute service hours before the restrictions took effect Tuesday evening.

That's the last business the shop's owner will see for a while.