Memphian works hard to battle coronavirus in New Orleans hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the cities impacted hardest by the coronavirus pandemic is New Orleans, where a high number of positive cases and deaths keep health care workers stretched to capacity.

A Memphian, Dr. Jayna Kelly, is the first African-American woman ever admitted to the cardiology specialty program at New Orleans Ochsner Medical Center.

She spent many years of schooling and training to get to this point. The experiences of the last month reassured her it’s worth the effort.

“Getting to see patients who are COVID-positive who you didn’t think were going to make it, who are now excavated or no longer have a breathing tube, get discharged. Those are things where you’re like, alright I’m here for a reason. I’m doing this for a reason,” Kelly said.

Life as a physician at New Orleans Ochsner Medical Center changes every day. It’s one of the busiest hospitals in the state, treating a third of all Louisiana patients. Kelly works in the midst of it all.

This week, the staff at Ochsner lined the hallway and cheered as a musician played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” They celebrated New Orleans-style the release of their 1,500th COVID-19 patient.

It was a joyous milestone for a city hit hard by the virus.

“It certainly is a good positive moment for the hospital, for the team, for everyone who’s having to wear the PPE for 10 hours a day and things like that,” she said. “When you see these people, that reminds you that it’s worth it.”

Kelly said she’ll never forget her experiences in the Crescent City, but her heart is six hours up the road in Memphis. She has two more years left in cardiology training before she hopes to return.

“I’m blessed to be a Memphian and I think that’s one of the reasons God has put me in this position to be a health care provider, is to hopefully come back here and leave Memphis better than when I was born,” she said. “Absolutely, I can’t wait to be back.”