Memphian Katori Hall wins Pulitzer Prize for drama

NEW YORK — A Memphis playwright was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for drama Friday.

“The Hot Wing King” by Katori Hall, a play set around a hot wing cooking competition, won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for drama during a theater season that saw most venues largely shuttered.

The Pulitzer board hailed “The Hot Wing King” for its look at masculinity and how it is filtered “by the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition”

With most theaters closed during the pandemic, the Pulitzer Prize Board altered the requirements for this year’s drama award, allowing postponed or canceled works, as well as plays produced and performed in places other than theaters. “The Hot Wing King” opened off-Broadway just days before the city’s theaters were closed.

Hall, who graduated from Craigmont High School in Memphis before attending Columbia University, is the author of the Olivier Award-winning “The Mountaintop” and is a Tony Award-nominated co-playwright of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.”

The Memphis native developed one of her plays into the Starz series “P-Valley” and was artistic director at Memphis’ Hattiloo Theater.