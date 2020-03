JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged all small business owners to help them determine the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The agency said they are gathering the information in order to request an Economic Injury Declaration from the Small Business Administration.

If you are a small business owner, please fill out the form and send it to Todd DeMuth at tdemuth@mema.ms.gov no later that Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Instruction Sheet

Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet