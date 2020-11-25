Meghan Markle reveals she had miscarriage in the summer

LONDON — Meghan Markle has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July.
Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times.
She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
The duchess, who is 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others.
She wrote that “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,.”
