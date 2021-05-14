WATCH: Megan Boswell’s court appearance reset to September 30

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell will now appear in court on September 30.
Megan Boswell appeared over video for a hearing on Friday, May 14, according to the Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk.
You can watch the full court appearance in the video below:
The court clerk said no new motions or charges were brought to the court on Friday.
Judge Jim Goodwin said Boswell’s September 30 hearing is set to start at 9 a.m.
Boswell is charged with two counts of felony murder in the death of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell. She is facing charges of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and more.
In January 2021, state prosecutors announced they were seeking the enhanced punishment of life imprisonment without parole for Boswell.