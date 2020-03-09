Megan Boswell’s bond increased to $150k at Monday court appearance

Megan Boswell, right, has been taken into custody and charged with false reporting in relation to her missing daughter, Evelyn Boswell, left.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee mother accused of lying to state authorities during the search for her missing daughter appeared in court on Monday, just days after authorities discovered remains believed to be those of the little girl.

During the court appearance, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Fraley told the court that Megan Boswell lied to them on several occasions, wasting valuable time in the search for her daughter Evelyn Boswell.

He also testified that the remains of a child were found on property belonging to Megan Boswell’s father, brother and grandmother on Friday. Child’s clothing, toys and diapers were also located near the remains.

“The clothing, with the prior interview of Ms. Boswell, the clothing described in that interview was the exact clothing that was found on this child,” Fraley said.

As of Monday morning, authorities have not confirmed that the remains belong to Evelyn Boswell.

Fraley said Megan Boswell made a trip to Texas in the fall of 2019, and a trip to the Knoxville and Gatlinburg areas just before her daughter disappeared. He was not aware of any trips after Evelyn Boswell was reported missing.

Megan Boswell’s travel ties to Texas and her false statements were concerns for Sullivan County Judge James Goodwin during court on Monday. He increased her bond to $150,000.