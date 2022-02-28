MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May announced surprise artist additions to the 2022 lineup on Monday including Grammy Award-winning Megan Thee Stallion.

Other surprised additions include two-time Grammy-winning reggae artist Shaggy, and fellow Jamaican reggae artist Third World, Memphis rapper Duke Deuce and local rock artist Tora Tora.

On Monday, the festival also revealed the daily schedules. Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage on Saturday, April 30.

Beale Street Music Festival 2022 released its full lineup earlier February, and organizers called it “the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history.”

The music festival runs April 29-May 1. See the full lineup in the poster below.

BSMF was canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and organizers said they hope to come back big this year.

The 44th edition of Beale Street Music Fest will take place at Liberty Park in Midtown, formerly the Fairgrounds, while renovations take place at Tom Lee Park on the river. The festival is scheduled to return to the river next year.

Three-day passes are $175 and are available at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets. VIP passes are also available.

Memphis Area Transit Authority will operate a free rapid bus shuttle between downtown and the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park during the festival to accommodate out-of-town fans in downtown hotels.

The music festival is part of the city’s annual Memphis in May International Festival, which this year honors the country of Ghana. Here is a full list of MIM activities:

Beale Street Music Festival April 29 – May 1, 2022

Honored Country Salute to Ghana May 1-31, 2022

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 11 – 14, 2022

Great American River Run May 28, 2022