Medical professionals back mayor’s decision to keep residents at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical professionals say things could get dire if residents don’t stay at home these next two weeks.

The top doctors and hospital executives in Memphis are backing the mayor's decision ordering people to post up at home.

They stood with the mayor, stating if we don’t stop the spread, supplies and space at hospitals could become scarce.

Right now, there are about 700 beds , 62 negative pressure beds and 153 ventilators available at area hospitals.

Keep in mind, people with other illnesses and health concerns may also need that equipment.

They hope this order works but continue to prepare for any situation.

"Hospitals are looking at where they have extra beds to bring them up," Memphis City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren said. "We may be sending a call to retired nurses and physicians to come back and help if we get overwhelmed."

"If as many people as possible stay home, we can lower the number of cases, and healthcare organizations can dedicate our resources and our time to those who need them now," Keith Norman said.

One thing they do need help with now is blood donations.

Doctors said supplies are running low and asked anyone who is able to donate to do so.