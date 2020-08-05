Medical device maker expanding facility in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — State officials say medical device maker Engineered Medical Systems is investing $13 million to expand its facility in Bartlett.

The company and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that the company plans to create 60 new jobs over the next five years to increase capacity at its facility.

EMS manufactures surgical instruments, implants and specialty medical devices.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the company plans to buy new equipment to add machining capacity.

The company recently doubled the size of its facility in Bartlett to meet increased demand.