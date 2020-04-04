Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South

Gannett furloughs employees, impacting The Commercial Appeal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gannett, publisher of USA Today, said Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, that its board has unanimously rejected a $1.36 billion buyout offer from a media group with a history of taking over struggling newspapers and slashing jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Gannett media is furloughing employees across the company which is directly impacting employees for The Commercial Appeal.

ryan poe, columnist for The Commercial Appeal, tweeted the development on Saturday afternoon.

According to Poe, newsroom employees will be furloughed one week out of the month for the next three months.

Katherine Burgess, president of the Memphis Newspaper Guild, said the furlough notice came down Monday.

Burgess said people who make more than $38,000 must take a week of unpaid leave. This does not apply to part-time employees.

Burgess also said the company is essentially asking employees to take a 25% pay cut.

The Memphis Newspaper Guild has been in negotiations with Gannett, asking for the company to not layoff any employees during the furlough periods and to provide additional sick time if an employee contracts COVID-19.

Burgess said on Saturday that the company had not agreed to the guild’s two requests.

Gannett, the parent company of USA Today, owns multiple newspapers across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Other newspapers impacted by these developments include: The Tennessean, The Jackson Sun and The Clarion Ledger.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News