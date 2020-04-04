Gannett furloughs employees, impacting The Commercial Appeal

Gannett, publisher of USA Today, said Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, that its board has unanimously rejected a $1.36 billion buyout offer from a media group with a history of taking over struggling newspapers and slashing jobs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Gannett media is furloughing employees across the company which is directly impacting employees for The Commercial Appeal.

ryan poe, columnist for The Commercial Appeal, tweeted the development on Saturday afternoon.

So, as some of you know, The Commercial Appeal is furloughing most newsroom employees for 1 wk/month for the next 3 months (at least). My 1st week is next week.



All of which to say: The 901 will be taking a break next week, but look for it to return Easter Monday, April 13. — Ryan Poe (@ryanpoe) April 4, 2020

According to Poe, newsroom employees will be furloughed one week out of the month for the next three months.

Katherine Burgess, president of the Memphis Newspaper Guild, said the furlough notice came down Monday.

Burgess said people who make more than $38,000 must take a week of unpaid leave. This does not apply to part-time employees.

Burgess also said the company is essentially asking employees to take a 25% pay cut.

The Memphis Newspaper Guild has been in negotiations with Gannett, asking for the company to not layoff any employees during the furlough periods and to provide additional sick time if an employee contracts COVID-19.

Just got off the phone with @Gannett.



The @memnewsguild1 is asking for basic protections as the company slashes journalists' pay. Things we've asked for:



– Additional sick days for anyone who gets COVID-19



– The promise of no layoffs during the furlough period — Katherine Burgess (@KathsBurgess) April 3, 2020

Burgess said on Saturday that the company had not agreed to the guild’s two requests.

Gannett, the parent company of USA Today, owns multiple newspapers across Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Other newspapers impacted by these developments include: The Tennessean, The Jackson Sun and The Clarion Ledger.