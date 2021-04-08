Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge dies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge has died. He was 99.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announced in a statement that Coolidge died Tuesday in Chattanooga.

Coolidge received the Medal of Honor for actions he took in October 1944 during WWII when he assumed command of his Army unit during a German attack over a four-day period. Coolidge returned to Tennessee after his Army service.

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga is named in his honor and tells the stories of Medal of Honor recipients since the Civil War.

Coolidge will be buried at the Chattanooga National Military Cemetery with full military honors.