Meat shortage unlikely during coronavirus pandemic, industry advocates say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Advocates say residents and grocery stores have nothing to fear as COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at warehouses across the nation, slowing down production and delaying services.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods closed its pork plants in Iowa after an outbreak. The company told media that millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain as more plants close.

The company claimed this could lead to a shortage of meat in grocery stores, but Rob Ikard with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store association said people have nothing to fear.

“We can be assured that outside forces will not be successful in stopping meat processing from continuing on,” Ikard said.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order preventing meat and poultry processors from discontinuing operations because they are an essential service.

Ikard said there’s also meat coming in from other sources.

“There’s meat supply coming in from the food service channel that is supplementing what might be missing from the traditional grocery meat packer,” he said.

Ikard said he thinks any shortage on meat shelves has more to do with the high-demand for groceries. He said technically there’s no shortage of meat itself.

Local meat processors like Jeff McBride, general manager at Dino’s Meat Processing, said he has an unlimited supply. In fact, he said he has his own facility and custom-slaughters all his meat.

“This sickness has got the corporate meat processing houses closed,” McBride said. “The local processors have plenty of meat.”

President Trump’s executive order also requires employers to ensure worker safety as directed by the USDA and the CDC.