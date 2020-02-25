MDOT worker helps deliver baby on the side of I-20 in Rankin County

BRANDON, Miss. — A MDOT worker had a story to tell after helping deliver a baby on the side of the road in Rankin County.

Early Monday morning, MDOT Superintendent II Wayne Evans was closing a lane on I-20 near exit 59 in Brandon when he noticed a vehicle with flashing lights pull over behind him.

Two women got out frantic, Evans said. They told him that a third young woman that was still in the vehicle was going into labor and they were not going to make it to the hospital.

Evans, who received Marine training, jumped into action. He said while the military never taught him specifically how to deliver a baby, his training kicked in and he was able to keep everyone calm as the woman gave birth.

MDOT shared a picture of the child on their social media page. It appears that the child is doing just fine.