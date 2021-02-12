MDOT: Icy conditions still a problem along north Mississippi roadways

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said icy conditions are still a problem across the state after the ice storm on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, ice is being reported on bridges and overpasses in Bolivar, Coahoma, Desoto, Holmes, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica, Warren, Yalobusha and Yazoo counties.

Black ice was also reported along I-55 north I-20 in several of those counties.

The latest preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis suggests the Memphis metro area got up to half an inch of ice in some areas.

👉Here is a preliminary map of the Ice Storm totals from the past 24 hours. Many areas across NE Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel got sleet and snow, lowering the ice totals across those areas. Do YOU have a report that can make this map better? Please share. #MidSouthIceStorm pic.twitter.com/4SO2scs7rJ — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 12, 2021

Crews continue to treat the roadways to prevent any more problems. MDOT encouraged everyone to stay off the roadways, but for those who cannot, they gave the following tips:

Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road

Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form

Allow more space between the vehicles around you

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone

Stay alert

