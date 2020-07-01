McNairy County flooding causes road closures, evacuation of emergency call center

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency officials in McNairy County are encouraging everyone to stay home after heavy rain caused flooding Wednesday.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the rising waters on Facebook after their 911 center flooded.

Calls originating in McNairy County have been rerouted to Hardin County. Officials said they are working to set up a remote location which they hope to have completed in the next couple of hours.

They encouraged everyone to stay at home as many of the area’s roads are flooded. Several people have needed to be rescued.