McDonald’s to offer free breakfast to Shelby County students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area McDonald’s restaurants will be offering free breakfast to Shelby County School students for the upcoming week.

According to a release sent Sunday morning, McDonald’s will give children 13 and under who attend Shelby County Schools a free breakfast. The free breakfast comes with any purchase.

McDonald’s says it’s offering the free breakfasts because of the suspension of the Shelby County School’s meal distribution service.

The free breakfasts will be available March 23 – March 27, from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Meal choices include a McChicken Biscuit, Sausage McGriddle or Sausage Biscuit, along with apple slices or hash browns.