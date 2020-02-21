McDonald’s is making scented candles that smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients

McDonald’s six candles come in all the flavors you’d expect.

(CNN) — Ever been so hungry for McDonald’s you could smell it? It could be your imagination. Or, it could be the candles.

The fast food chain is making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients — a bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, it announced.

The candles were created to celebrate the burger’s nearly 50-year run.

And that’s not all — McDonald’s also released a line of merchandise which includes mittens, calendars, lockets, t-shirts, stickers and pins, all for its biggest Quarter Pounder fanatics.

The items are available for purchase on the McDonald’s fan club website.

The candles are still marked “Coming Soon,” so don’t draw that romantic bubble bath quite yet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.