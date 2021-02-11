MBI issues Silver Alert for missing 81-year-old Horn Lake man

HORN LAKE, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Horn Lake man.

According to authorities, Oscar Boggs was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Warrington Drive in Horn Lake. It’s believed he may have been heading to a friend’s home in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, but he never arrived.

It’s believed he was driving a 2021 red Toyota Tacoma.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Horn Lake Police Department at (662)342-3515 or (662)342-3514.