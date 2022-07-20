MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for Peyton Lynn Moise from West Memphis, Arkansas.

The MBI has described the 12-year-old as about 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a camo t-shirt and shorts.

If you know anything about this missing child, you are urged to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Missing Persons office at 601-960-2328 or 601-960-2234.